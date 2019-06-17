Home

GRACE (Baggio) VERDI

June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Verdi and the late Tony Leonardi. Sister of Madeline Costa, Nicholas Baggio and the late Josephine Fritticci. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to Her Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. at THE CHURCH OF SAINT MARY MAGDALEN de Pazzi 714 Montrose St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Internment Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family request that contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

www.montiragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019
