GILBERTI
GRANT N.
Of Havertown, passed away on March 31, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Yvonne L. (nee Copeland) Gilberti. Loving father of Grant R. Gilberti and Neal R. Gilberti. Grandfather of Paul, Kyle and Ryan Gilberti. Brother of Nancy H. Romary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 5th at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 10 - 10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment Valley Forge Memorial Park, King of Prussia, PA. A Visitation will also be held Thursday evening 7 - 9:00 P.M. at THE LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave, Havertown, PA or a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019