Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
830 Highland Road
Newtown, PA
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
100 St. Elizabeth Drive
Chester Springs, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
100 St. Elizabeth Drive
Chester Springs, PA
GRÉGORY GOCHTOVTT Notice
GOCHTOVTT
GRÉGORY
51, of Downingtown, PA died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, of brain cancer at the PowerBack Rehabilitation Center in Exton, PA. Born in Neuilly-sur Seine, France, he was the son of the late Michel and Christiane Argeliès Gochtovtt.
He is survived by his siblings, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Church, 100 St. Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA. Viewing from 8:30 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA Wednesday, August 21, 11:30 A.M. WILDE FUNERAL HOME of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at

www.wildefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
