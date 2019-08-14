|
GOCHTOVTT
GRÉGORY
51, of Downingtown, PA died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, of brain cancer at the PowerBack Rehabilitation Center in Exton, PA. Born in Neuilly-sur Seine, France, he was the son of the late Michel and Christiane Argeliès Gochtovtt.
He is survived by his siblings, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Church, 100 St. Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA. Viewing from 8:30 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA Wednesday, August 21, 11:30 A.M. WILDE FUNERAL HOME of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019