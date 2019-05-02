|
SUCHESKI
GREGORY
Age 56, on April 27, 2019 of Peckville, PA, formerly of Phila. Beloved son of Joan, brother of Donna (Jim) Connor, Sandra (Brian) Harrigan, Christina (Vince) Fox, Jeffrey, Angela Bruno. Passed away after battling cancer. Preceded in death by his father Raymond. Viewing at WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME 8060 Verree Rd, Phila Sun, May 12th 5-7 P.M. Viewing at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St. Phila., PA 19111 Mon, May 13th 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment in Scranton, PA at later date. Donations requested to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd,
Ste 400, Phila, PA 19154.
Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019