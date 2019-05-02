Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY SUCHESKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY SUCHESKI

Notice Condolences Flowers

GREGORY SUCHESKI Notice
SUCHESKI
GREGORY
Age 56, on April 27, 2019 of Peckville, PA, formerly of Phila. Beloved son of Joan, brother of Donna (Jim) Connor, Sandra (Brian) Harrigan, Christina (Vince) Fox, Jeffrey, Angela Bruno. Passed away after battling cancer. Preceded in death by his father Raymond. Viewing at WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME 8060 Verree Rd, Phila Sun, May 12th 5-7 P.M. Viewing at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St. Phila., PA 19111 Mon, May 13th 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment in Scranton, PA at later date. Donations requested to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd,
Ste 400, Phila, PA 19154.
Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now