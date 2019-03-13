|
FARES
GUIDO J. JR.
Passed away March 10, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of 44 years to Janice. Loving father of Heather Fares (James), and Jillian Fisher (Christopher). Dear Pop Pop of Adriana, Addison, and Maddox. Brother of Jacqueline and the late Vincent. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Guido was an Army Veteran and an avid golfer. He was a former employee of the Phila. Naval Shipyard and the Phila. School District. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday 9:00 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Service at 12:00 P.M. Interment private.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019