O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Madeline Church
110 Park St.
Ridley Park, PA
GUIDO J. GRANATO

GUIDO J. GRANATO Notice
GRANATO
GUIDO J.
Age 97, on Feb. 23, 2019. Husband of the late Manfreda T. (nee Tomassetti), loving father of Elaine T. Inverso, Joann P. (the late Michael) Gallagher, Gary J. (Laura) and Janet M. (David) Bellows, 13 grandchildren, 32 great grand-children and 3 great great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday eve. 6:30 P.M. and Friday morning after 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Funeral Mass Fri. 11 A.M. St. Madeline Church, 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Maus.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
