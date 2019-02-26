|
|
GRANATO
GUIDO J.
Age 97, on Feb. 23, 2019. Husband of the late Manfreda T. (nee Tomassetti), loving father of Elaine T. Inverso, Joann P. (the late Michael) Gallagher, Gary J. (Laura) and Janet M. (David) Bellows, 13 grandchildren, 32 great grand-children and 3 great great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday eve. 6:30 P.M. and Friday morning after 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Funeral Mass Fri. 11 A.M. St. Madeline Church, 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Maus.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019