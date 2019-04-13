Home

GUIGAN ELIZABETH M. (Mullin) MC

GUIGAN ELIZABETH M. (Mullin) MC Notice
MC GUIGAN
ELIZABETH M. (nee Mullin)


Age 89 years, of Havertown PA, passed away on April 10, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late George J. Mc Guigan, Sr. She is the loving mother of George Mc Guigan; the devoted grandmother of Kristina L. (P.J.) Tongue. Elizabeth is the great-grandmother of Cheyenne and Tristan Tongue. Elizabeth is also the sister of Sr. Margaret Mullin, SHCJ, Mary Crawczuk, and the late Philip, Paul, John, The Rev. Joseph Mullin, and David Mullin.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, April 15, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 A.M., both in St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill PA.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 13, 2019
