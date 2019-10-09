Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
GULTEKIN "TEKIN" CELIKIZ

Born July 9, 1930 in Istanbul, Turkey. Professor Celikiz, a Resident of Erdenheim, PA passed on September 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of (63) years, Joan, and daughter, Deborah, son-in-law Steven Willey, grandchildren Ann Marie England, Sarah Willey and great grand children Hi'ilani, Kiana and David, all of Waimea, Hawaii. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday from 6:30-7:30 P.M. at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, 1220 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA are requested by family.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019
