GUY G. NORCINI

On March 4, 2019, age 101 formerly of Devon, PA. Husband of late Dorothy (nee Barada) Norcini. Father of Missy Norcini - Wayne, Marilyn Norcini- Brooksville, Maine, Marcia Norcini- Wayne. Brother of the late Irene Pietrini, Francis, John and Dominic Norcini.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Memorial Mass on Sat., March 9, 10:30 at OLA Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd., Strafford. Visitation Sat., 9 - 10:30 in the Sacred Heart Chapel of OLA Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a . Arr. by:

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019
