|
|
CARNABUCI
GUY J., M.D., FAAD
Passed away on March 5, 2019. He was the first Board Certified Dermatologist of Jefferson Medical Hospital under Dr. Herbert Luscombe, noted for being a pioneer in the art of hair transplantation. He served the Phila. community for over 43 years in clinical practice. He is the beloved husband for 59 yrs. of Marie (nee Boffa); loving father of Vincent (Samantha); grandpop of Dylan and Hunter; dear brother of Dominica (James) McKay and the late Samuel S. (Anita) Carnabuci; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral MONDAY morning from 8:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cem. Contributions can be made in his memory to St. Monica Educational Fund, 2422 S. 17th St., Phila., PA 19145.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019