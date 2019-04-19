NIELSEN

H. FREDERICK, JR.

Of Media PA, formerly of Paoli, went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Marion (nee Iacovella), their son Andrew, and Sharon Nielsen Kraynak and Linda Nielsen Bastian (the late William); his daughters with the late Dorothy Smoker Nielsen. Devoted brother of Karen Regester (Robert), Ingrid King (Joseph), and the late Kristin Deacon (late Daniel). Cherished grandfather of Benjamin Kraynak (Keisha Everett), Beth Ann Magda (Joel), Nate Kraynak (Christine), Alex Kraynak, Rita Kraynak, James Bastian (Chanel Moore), Wade Bastian and Lewis Bastian. Adoring Great-grand-father of Alexa, Wylie, Thea, Samantha and Mina, along with countless nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Drexel University with bachelor and MBA degrees in Business Administration in 1956 and 1968. While at Drexel, he was a member of Pi Kapa Phi frater-nity. He also served as a group leader for Penn State's Home Study Program. His member-ships included The Union League and the Rose Valley Folk where he was always enter-taining in their Variety Shows.

Active in his community, Fred served on the Boards of the Springfield (Delco) and Helen Kate Furness libraries and participated in the initial development of the Delaware County Library System. He attended and served on the Session of the First Presbyterian Church of Springfield (Delco) and Wallingford Presbyterian Church. He served on several citizen committees of the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District and as Treasurer of the Wallingford-Swarthmore School Authority. For many years he worked tirelessly with the Deaf Hear-ing Communication Centre in various roles. More recently, he actively served on The Church of the Good Samaritan's Food Ministry.

His greatest delight was spend-ing time with his family, church and many friends. We all will miss his wisdom and great sense of humor.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, April 27th, 2019, from 10 to 10:45 A.M., at Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli PA 19301. Funeral Service to follow at 11 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to: Church of the Good Samaritan's Food Ministry or Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York NY 10018. www.danjolell.com





