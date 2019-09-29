|
|
LLOYD
H. GATES, III
Of Haverford PA, died Sept. 25, 2019, at age 91. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Arnold Lloyd; 3 daughters and 2 sons: Lisa Hobson (Bill), Lallie Lloyd (David Miller), Alice Lloyd (Harvey White), Gates Lloyd (Kelly) and Bill Lloyd (Meg); and 4 stepchildren: Barbara Aspinall Smith (Doug), Ellie Aspinall (Tom Lauersen), Jane Aspinall (Jonathan Burgess) and Donald Aspinall, Jr. (Carolyn); also surviving are his brother, Wingate Lloyd (Janet) and 2 sisters, Minney Robb (Ted) and Prue Rosenthal; as well as 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grand-children and 9 step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Perky Wadsworth Lloyd, his wife of 43 years and the mother of his children, (1994) and a daughter, Martha, (1958).
His Memorial Service will be held on Sat., Oct. 19th, 11 A.M. at the Church of the Redeemer, Bryn Mawr PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Planned Parenthood, 1144 Locust St., Phila. PA 19107, The Philadelphia Orchestra, One South Broad Street, 14th Floor, Phila. PA 19107 or to a .
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019