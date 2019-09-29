Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. LLOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. GATES LLOYD III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. GATES LLOYD III Notice
LLOYD
H. GATES, III
Of Haverford PA, died Sept. 25, 2019, at age 91. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Arnold Lloyd; 3 daughters and 2 sons: Lisa Hobson (Bill), Lallie Lloyd (David Miller), Alice Lloyd (Harvey White), Gates Lloyd (Kelly) and Bill Lloyd (Meg); and 4 stepchildren: Barbara Aspinall Smith (Doug), Ellie Aspinall (Tom Lauersen), Jane Aspinall (Jonathan Burgess) and Donald Aspinall, Jr. (Carolyn); also surviving are his brother, Wingate Lloyd (Janet) and 2 sisters, Minney Robb (Ted) and Prue Rosenthal; as well as 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grand-children and 9 step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Perky Wadsworth Lloyd, his wife of 43 years and the mother of his children, (1994) and a daughter, Martha, (1958).
His Memorial Service will be held on Sat., Oct. 19th, 11 A.M. at the Church of the Redeemer, Bryn Mawr PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Planned Parenthood, 1144 Locust St., Phila. PA 19107, The Philadelphia Orchestra, One South Broad Street, 14th Floor, Phila. PA 19107 or to a .

www.chadwickmckinney.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now