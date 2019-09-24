|
|
HALL
H. HARRISON, JR.
Age 91, of Brittany Pointe Estates died on Sept. 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann Longstreth Allenson. He is also survived by his loving sons; W. Harrison Hall, III and Stephen A. Hall; by his step-sons, William A. Allenson, John L. Allenson and Steven C. Allenson; by his ten dear grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, HELWEG & ROWLAND FUNERAL HOME, 1059 Old York Road, Abington, PA, where relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1162, Manahawkin, NJ 08050, (www.fosocas.org).
www.helwegrowlandfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019