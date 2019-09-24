Home

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
HALL
H. HARRISON, JR.


Age 91, of Brittany Pointe Estates died on Sept. 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann Longstreth Allenson. He is also survived by his loving sons; W. Harrison Hall, III and Stephen A. Hall; by his step-sons, William A. Allenson, John L. Allenson and Steven C. Allenson; by his ten dear grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, HELWEG & ROWLAND FUNERAL HOME, 1059 Old York Road, Abington, PA, where relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1162, Manahawkin, NJ 08050, (www.fosocas.org).

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019
