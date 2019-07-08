Home

On June 12, 2019. Husband of Janet (nee Surman); father of Stephen and Ellen (and the late John Heidemann); brother of Nancy (and the late John) Mannes and the late Richard Klein; brother-in-law of Virginia Klein; grandfather of Anna (John); great-grandfather of Oscar and Miriam. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Celebration Sunday, July 14th, 4 P.M. at Temple University Performing Arts Center, Lew Klein Hall, 1837 N. Broad St., Philadelphia. Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple University Lew Klein College Future or Nat'l Ass'n of TV Program Execs Education Fdn.

Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019
