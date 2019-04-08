|
KOHN
H. ROBERT "BOB"
On April 6, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of Trudy (nee Dvorkin); Loving father of Marcy (Jacob) Aufschauer, Lisa (Norman) Kulujian and Sarah "Cindy" (Jack) Gabriel; Adoring grandfather of Leah (Mark), Emily (Daniel) and David; Adoring great-grandfather of Jeremy, Sammy and Savannah. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 2 PM precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. DD), Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed Wednesday beginning at 3 PM at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to MAZON, www.mazon.org or a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019