Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for H. KOHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. ROBERT "BOB" KOHN

Notice Condolences Flowers

H. ROBERT "BOB" KOHN Notice
KOHN
H. ROBERT "BOB"
On April 6, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of Trudy (nee Dvorkin); Loving father of Marcy (Jacob) Aufschauer, Lisa (Norman) Kulujian and Sarah "Cindy" (Jack) Gabriel; Adoring grandfather of Leah (Mark), Emily (Daniel) and David; Adoring great-grandfather of Jeremy, Sammy and Savannah. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 2 PM precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. DD), Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed Wednesday beginning at 3 PM at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to MAZON, www.mazon.org or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now