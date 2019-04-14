MAYFIELD

HAROLD J.

On April 6, 2019, of Plymouth Meeting, age 87. Harold was born in Phila. PA, and was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School. Harold joined the Army where he actively served abroad during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge at the rank of corporal. He spent his 50-year career as a tire salesman with McCleery Tires, where he always met his customers with a smile. He was an avid golfer, often fashioning custom clubs in his home workshop for himself and friends. Harold loved laughter, good food, and spending time with friends and family, especially while playing cards.

Husband of the late Grace (nee Sheilds) Mayfield; devoted father of Kathleen Bateman (Kenneth), Coleen Rauscher (Robert), Michael Mayfield, Maureen Keenan (William), and the late John Mayfield (Eileen); loving grandfather of 16 and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 17th, 11 A.M., at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting PA 19462. Visitation 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern PA 19355. www.lownes.com







Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary