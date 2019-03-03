Services Donohue Funeral Home 366 W Lancaster Ave Wayne , PA 19087 610-989-9600 Resources More Obituaries for HAROLD DAVIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HAROLD M. "HAL" DAVIS

Passed away on Feb. 27, 2019 after a long illness. Hal was born in Denver, CO to Harold T and Agnes Holm Davis on September 29, 1935. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eleanor, his daughter Martha, son Peter, grand-children, Cesar Maria Hamilton and Madeleine Piper Davis, niece Laura Davis Hays and Jim Hays, loving friend Avril John and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his son Christopher.

Hal graduated from Purdue University in 1959 where he received a degree in electrical engineering. His initial job was with the Alen-Bradley Company in Philadelphia. He began his real estate career in 1965 investing in a 5 unit apartment building: In 1967 he formed Reality Engineering Company with his longtime partner and trusted friend, Nick Martell. They developed residential communities in North Philadelphia, West Chester and Paoli. The company expanded and they built the Hermitage, a noted project in Gladwyne, expanded into Delaware and Chicago and was named Builder of the Year. In 1987 they formed Realen Properties with Dennis Maloomian. Guided by Dennis, the company then developed commercial properties in the Philadelphia area including the Town Center in King of Prussia.

Harold loved learning and adventure, had a sharp intellect and wonderful sense of humor. He was both a helicopter and fixed wing pilot and flew his own helicopter to monitor progress of multiple construction projects. He loved singing along to the Beetles and Beethoven's 9th, a fierce game of gin rummy or backgammon, a steep ski slope and a NY hot dog. He was honest and generous and touched many people with his kindness.

Hal was a passionate golfer. He was a member of Aronimink for 50 years, a founding member of Applebrook Golf Club in Malvern PA, Loblolly in Hobe Sound FL as well as the Roaring Fork Club in Basalt CO.

After a lifelong dream to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in Kenya, he summited with his family on Christmas 1992. That same year he was invited by pro golfer Jay Sigel to join President George H. W. Bush at Camp David for the weekend and a round of golf. Hal and the president lost the match and Hal had to pay the debt for both of them because the president didn't carry cash.

As a board member at the Wistar Institute, Hal, with Russ Kaufman, advocated for the expansion of the institutes campus for future growth. Hal and Eleanor also established a professorship in cancer research.

The Davis family is very grateful to Hal's devoted care givers; Sandra, Veronica, and Esther and all the kind and caring nurses and CNA's at Waverly Heights. These people along with the administration were a tremendous support during the last five and a half years of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Wistar Institute. 3601 Spruce St., Phila, PA 19104. For more information please contact Anita Pepper at the Wistar Institute, 215-495-6927.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Wistar Institute. 3601 Spruce St., Phila, PA 19104. For more information please contact Anita Pepper at the Wistar Institute, 215-495-6927.

A celebration of Hals' life will be held at 3 P.M. on Saturday, April 6, at Waverly Heights, 1400 Waverly Rd., Gladwyne, PA.





