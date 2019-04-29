Home

HAROLD S. ROSENTHAL

ROSENTHAL
HAROLD S.
On April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of RoseAnn (nee Botti). Loving father of Solomon A. Rosenthal (Natella). Dear grandfather of Ariella Sofia Rosenthal and Ilana Naomi Rosenthal. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at his late residence Monday and Tuesday 3 to 7 P.M., Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 9 P.M., and Friday 12 to 4 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. B'nai Israel Ohev Zedek 8201 Castor Ave., Phila,. PA 19152 or the American Jewish Committee www.ajc.or

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019
