Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Avenue
Haddon Township, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Avenue
Haddon Township, NJ
View Map
HAROLD THOMAS "Hal" RAYSER
1920 - 2019


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
HAROLD THOMAS "Hal" RAYSER
RAYSER
HAROLD THOMAS "Hal"
On April 4, 2019, age 99 of Collingswood, NJ formerly of Barrington, NJ. Predeceased by wife of 65 years, Lorraine (née Allen), father (Paul), mother (Freida), brothers, Paul and Fred. Survived by his sister, Edith Willcox and his sons, Tom (Judy), Bill (Lee), Jim (Donna), Bob (Rhonda) and John (Dawne); 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His Viewing will be held Friday, April 12th at 9 A.M. with Funeral Mass at 10 A.M., both at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .

Arr. HEALEY FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
