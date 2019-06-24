Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
HARRIET (Pomerance) GUTMAN

HARRIET (Pomerance) GUTMAN Notice
GUTMAN
HARRIET (nee Pomerance)
On June 22, 2019, age 93. Beloved mother of Nancy (Barry) Goldstein, Robert Gutman (Nancy Barness), Louis (Barbara) Gutman, Janet (David) Greenberg and Andrew (Karen) Gutman; also survived by 10 grand-children and 6 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. On Tues. 11:15 precisely. Contributions in her name may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
