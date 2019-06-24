|
|
GUTMAN
HARRIET (nee Pomerance)
On June 22, 2019, age 93. Beloved mother of Nancy (Barry) Goldstein, Robert Gutman (Nancy Barness), Louis (Barbara) Gutman, Janet (David) Greenberg and Andrew (Karen) Gutman; also survived by 10 grand-children and 6 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. On Tues. 11:15 precisely. Contributions in her name may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019