LEVINTHAL
HARRIET (nee Morrow)
On July 3, 2019; of Bala Cynwyd, PA.; Wife of the late Harold Levinthal; mother of Jay Levinthal, Barry Levinthal (Margie) and Bonnie Levinthal; grandmother of Eli, Allissa, Jenny, Ben, Aubrey, Robert, Mia and Jacob. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tuesday, 11 A.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence and respectfully request contribu-tions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019