SCHNITZER
HARRIET (nee Morrison)
On November 16, 2019. Wife of Norman Schnitzer. Mother of Mark (Janis) Schnitzer, Rabbi Jeff (Nancy) Schnitzer, Cantor Neil (Linda) Schnitzer and Eric (Lilibeth) Schnitzer. Grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment Mt. Sharon Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Neil and Linda Schnitzer. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County, 2909 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019