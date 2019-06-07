Home

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
602 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
602 West Ave.
Jenkintown, PA
View Map
HARRIET (Althouse) STANTON


1925 - 2019
HARRIET (Althouse) STANTON Notice
STANTON
HARRIET MARIE BSN
(nee Althouse)
June 5, 2019, of Jenkintown, PA. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick Stanton. Mother of 12 children; 46 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9-10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. both at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave. Jenkintown. Her Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady's House P.O. Box 201 Jenkintown, PA 19046, sarasshelters.com or standbystevegolf.com.

Service entrusted to JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME Jenkintown, PA. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019
