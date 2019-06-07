|
|
STANTON
HARRIET MARIE BSN
(nee Althouse)
June 5, 2019, of Jenkintown, PA. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick Stanton. Mother of 12 children; 46 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9-10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. both at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave. Jenkintown. Her Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady's House P.O. Box 201 Jenkintown, PA 19046, sarasshelters.com or standbystevegolf.com.
Service entrusted to JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME Jenkintown, PA. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019