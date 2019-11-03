|
|
GREEN
HARRIETT (nee Borten)
On October 23, 2019. She died at her residence at Shannondell. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harry "Dutch" Green. She is survived by her children Ann G. and Richard Frankel, and Jane M.; her sisters-in-law, Charlotte Benoff, Shirley Marti and Selma Abraham; many nieces and nephews, as well as her devoted caregivers, Teca Bowen and Nadine Wilson Stennett of Abramson Home Care. Donations in her memory would be appreciated to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Road, North Wales PA 19454 or at
abramsoncenter.org/donate/tribute-cards
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 3, 2019