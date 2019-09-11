Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
HARRY "BUCK" CHRISTMAN

HARRY "BUCK" CHRISTMAN Notice
CHRISTMAN
HARRY "BUCK"


On Sept. 7, 2019, of Andorra, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at the age of 84 after a long illness. Buck was a Veteran of the US Army, retired from the Philadelphia Police Department with 27 years of service. After retire-ment, he served for many years as a head usher at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley and his 3 children, Nancy, Harry and Joan. He was a proud grand-parent of his 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9 A.M. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
