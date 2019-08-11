|
HEATHERBY
HARRY E. JR.
Age 68, of Norristown PA, passed on August 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Cybulski) and devoted father of Joshua (Maryann) and Julie-Kay Jost (Ryan). Adoring Pop-Pop to Logan, Haylie, Abby and Natalie; cherished brother of Fred (Jean) Heatherby. Brother of the late Marilyn Durrall and son of the late Harry Sr. and Catherine (nee Rowlands) Heatherby. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday, August 13th, 10 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 12 NOON, at the MOORE-SNEAR AND RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 625 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19425 OR ASPCA 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arr:
