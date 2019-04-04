SHULTZ

HARRY F., SR.

Of West Norriton, passed away on March 31, 2019, at St. Mary Center for Rehab. and Health-care in Lansdale. He was 78 years old. Born in Maryland on September 29, 1940 and was the son of the late Charles Edgar and Myrtle (Spiker) Shultz.

Harry worked many years as a pressman for the Philadelphia Inquirer. At a very young age, he moved from Maryland and became a life long resident of Norristown and West Norriton. Harry enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing pinochle.

Harry is survived by 3 children, Harry F. (Karen) Shultz Jr., Vicki L. (Don) Diehl, and Sherri J. Caruso; his sister, Edna Morelli; his 6 grandchildren; Frank (Christine), Doug, Marisa (Allen), James, Justin, and Nina, and his 3 great-grandchildren, Darby, Harper, and Olivia.

Relatives and friends invited to his Viewing Saturday, April 6th, from 10 to 11 A.M. followed by Funeral Service 11 A.M. at the RAFFEO-DICECCO MEMORIAL HOME, 19 East Germantown Pike (at Hannah Ave. next to Shoprite), East Norriton. Burial in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory may be made to Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428 or

donatenow.networkforgood.org

