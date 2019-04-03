|
HOLMES
HARRY "PETE"
81, of Dover, DE passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 23, 1937. Pete, is preceded in death by Frieda Matchi Holmes (the mother of his four daughters); Annette Holmes Anderson (daughter); and Jean Green (sister). He, leaves to mourn wife, Ruby Geeter-Holmes; three daughters, Christine Holmes-Robinson (Chris), Tylla W. Williams, Cindy Holmes Wiegenstein (Amy); Butch Holmes (brother); two grandsons, Marcus A. Williams and Toby M. Talamantes; two step-daughters, Tami Johnson -McKnight (Phillip) and Wendy B. Johnson (Karen); grandson, Joseph Pinckney; and a host of family members. A Memorial service was held March 31, 2019 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, Dover, DE. Messages of sympathy may be expressed online at www.ewsmithfs.com.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019