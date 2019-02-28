|
|
McANENY
HARRY J. Sr.
87, of Berlin, on Feb. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Barlow). Devoted father Harry Jr., (Jean Ann), Joseph, Gary, Jack (Sue) and Therese McAneny-Koch (Jack). Loving brother of the late Donald (Kathleen), Peggy Hogan (Jim) and Nancy McAneny-Pomilo. Brother-in-law of Catherine Barlow (the late James); also predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law the late Paul and the late Marie Naurath. Treasured grandfather of eight and great grandfather of three. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd., Gibbsboro, NJ 08026 from 9:00-10:45 A.M. where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment private. If desired, donations may be made in Harry's memory to the Christian Brothers https://www.fscdena.org/product/donate-to-retired-infirm-brothers/;; 732-380-7926.
For condolences, please visit www.Giosafhuneralhome.com.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019