POHLIG
HARRY J.
age 97, of Wayne, Pa., on October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary B. Pohlig. Loving father of Todd Pohlig (Barbara), Don J. Pohlig (Dorothy) and the late Joni Marie Pohlig. Dear brother of Jean Finkbiner. Also survived by six grand-children and three great grandc-hildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call, Sat. Oct. 12 after 9:30 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 63 Main Ave., Berwyn, Pa. 19312. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . www.cancer.org
