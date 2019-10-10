Home

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
HARRY J. POHLIG Notice
POHLIG
HARRY J.


age 97, of Wayne, Pa., on October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary B. Pohlig. Loving father of Todd Pohlig (Barbara), Don J. Pohlig (Dorothy) and the late Joni Marie Pohlig. Dear brother of Jean Finkbiner. Also survived by six grand-children and three great grandc-hildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call, Sat. Oct. 12 after 9:30 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 63 Main Ave., Berwyn, Pa. 19312. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . www.cancer.org

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019
