BELLWOAR
HARRY J.J., III, ESQ.
Age 87, of Newtown Square, PA and Ocean City, NJ, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA on June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee McDermott) and devoted father of H. Jay (Kathleen), Anne Moscony (Bud), Peter (Colette), Andrew (Jennifer), Vincent, Jeanne Stallman (Andy) and John (Marguerite), 19 wonderful grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Harry was passionate about the law, and he had a long successful career as a Philadel-phia lawyer. He was always ready for a good time-enjoying sailing, skiing, card playing, traveling, continuous life-long learning and pretty much all sweets and treats. But none of these held a candle to his greatest love: his family and in particular, his wife and First Mate of more than 60 years, Joan.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday, July 5th, 10 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Ocean City Sailing Foundation, 520 Bay Avenue, Ocean City NJ 08226.
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019