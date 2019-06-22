|
KAPLAN
HARRY
On June 20, 2019, a World War II, Korean and Vietnam War Veteran. Husband of the late SunTok (nee Moon). Father of Rose (James) Hutchinson, Ruth (Joseph) Rotzinger and William (Jeanette) Kaplan. Grandfather of Shaun (Christine), Rachael (Jason), Christopher (Kris), Nicholas, Kevin, Amanda, Amelia and Ian. Great grandfather of Jaya. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11:30 A.M. precisely at Washington Crossing National Cem., Newtown, PA. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to the Delaware Valley Veterans Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., Phila., Pa., 19154.
