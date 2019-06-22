Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cem
Newtown, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY KAPLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY KAPLAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

HARRY KAPLAN Notice
KAPLAN
HARRY
On June 20, 2019, a World War II, Korean and Vietnam War Veteran. Husband of the late SunTok (nee Moon). Father of Rose (James) Hutchinson, Ruth (Joseph) Rotzinger and William (Jeanette) Kaplan. Grandfather of Shaun (Christine), Rachael (Jason), Christopher (Kris), Nicholas, Kevin, Amanda, Amelia and Ian. Great grandfather of Jaya. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11:30 A.M. precisely at Washington Crossing National Cem., Newtown, PA. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to the Delaware Valley Veterans Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., Phila., Pa., 19154.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now