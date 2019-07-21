|
DONOHUE
HARRY L. "RICKY"
Age 55 on July 16, 2019. Father of Harry L., and Gianna (Owen) Gechter, grandfather of three, beloved son of Elsie (nee Francia), and late Harry L. Brother of Adele (Ronald) Breustedt, and Karen Dambach, also his good friend Stacey, and her daughter Lily. Family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 25th, 7 - 8 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Blackwood, 899 Little Gloucester Rd. Blackwood, NJ 08012. Prayer Service 8 P.M. Int. private.
SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019