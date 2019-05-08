Home

SCHNITZEL
HARRYMay 6, 2019. Age 82. Husband of the late Susan S. (nee Carr). Beloved father of Michael (Cathy). Devoted grand-father of Kirsten. Dear brother of Dee Franks (the late Jim) and the late Larry (Gerry). Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to his family Saturday 10 AM-12 Noon, T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Donations in Harry's memory may be made to the . To share a memory of Harry, please visit

www.tjfluehr.com

Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019
