|
|
CAHILL
HARRY T., SR.
On June 11, 2019. Formerly of Plymouth Meeting, age 90. Husband of the late Dolores (nee Milner); devoted father of Harry T. Jr. (Mary Beth), Thomas J. (the late Lynne), Robert W. (Melissa), Kathleen P. Cooker (Steven), and William M. Cahill (Michelle); brother of Eileen Donovan (Barry); also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Pre-deceased by his 7 siblings. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 15th, 11 A.M., at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Mtg. Visitation 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at Church. Int. private. Memorial donations may be made to , 399 Market St., Phila. PA 19106.
www.lownes.com
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019