MURRAY
HARRY W.
On August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary T. (nee Brennan). Devoted father of Terry (the late Donald) Hill, Lynn (Bob) Lucia and Hank (Jan). Loving grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 6. Also brother of Jean Morales. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday 10 - 11 A.M. at St. Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd., West Chester, PA. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. Contribu-tions to PAAL Program, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335. SANNUTTI FH
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019