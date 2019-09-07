|
FELDMAN
HARVEY A.
74, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. He was born Feb. 23, 1945 in Philadel-phia to the late Benjamin and Bertha (Pasternak) Feldman.
Harvey was a graduate of Girard College, University of Pennsylvania, The Dickinson School of Law and The George Washington University. He served as the associate dean or assistant dean for academic affairs at The Dickinson School of Law for more than a quarter century. Most importantly, for more than 30 years he joined his students for slow-pitch softball tournaments. In the spring of 2001, he and his teammates from Dickinson Law won the annual University of Virginia Law School Invita-tional tournament.
Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Carol M. Kosik of Carlisle; four stepchildren, Steve (wife Kathy) Messner of Palmyra, Kristin (husband John) Messner-Baker of Boiling Springs, Seth Messner of Washington DC and Kara (husband Christopher) Gendron of New Cumberland; one sister Ester Goldstein of New Jersey; one niece and one nephew.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Beth Tikvah Cemetery with Rabbi Eric C. Cytryn officiating. A celebration of Harvey's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sept. 22, 2019 at The Dickinson School of Law. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dickinson School of Law, 150 South College St. Carlisle, PA 17013 or to Jewish Family Services of Greater Harrisburg, 3333 North Front Street Harrisburg, PA 17110. To sign the guestbook, please visit
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 7, 2019