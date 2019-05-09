|
MOLISH
HARVEY
On May 8, 2019. Father of Ian Molish (Andy Costantino) and Penny Molish. Dear son of the late Theodore and Dorothy Molish. Brother of the late Joyce Levy (Sidney Levy). Also survived by 2 nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Friday 10 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Mt. Sharon Cemetery. Following interment, Shiva will be observed in the Beaver Hill Condo North Bldg., 309 Florence Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Greenwood House, 53 Walter St., Ewing, NJ 08628.
Published on Philly.com on May 9, 2019