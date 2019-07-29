|
|
BESTERMAN
HARVEY P. "BUTCH",
July 27, 2019, of Springfield, PA. Beloved husband of the late Harriet A. "Cookie" Besterman; loving father of Lisa Gorberg (Ron Mestichelli); cherished grandfather of Remy and Chase Gorberg; devoted brother of Ardeth (Allen) Pinsk. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 11 AM at Mt. Sharon Cemetery (Section L), 502 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA. The family will return to the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019