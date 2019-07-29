Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Sharon Cemetery (Section L)
502 E. Springfield Rd.
Springfield, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for HARVEY BESTERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARVEY P. "BUTCH" BESTERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARVEY P. "BUTCH" BESTERMAN Notice
BESTERMAN
HARVEY P. "BUTCH",
July 27, 2019, of Springfield, PA. Beloved husband of the late Harriet A. "Cookie" Besterman; loving father of Lisa Gorberg (Ron Mestichelli); cherished grandfather of Remy and Chase Gorberg; devoted brother of Ardeth (Allen) Pinsk. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 11 AM at Mt. Sharon Cemetery (Section L), 502 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA. The family will return to the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com


Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARVEY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now