MILLER
HARVEY R.
On March 20, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband to Shelley for 61 loving years. Loving and caring father of Steven, Marci, Karen, Larry, and Robin. Proud grandfather of Scott, Michael, Ariel, Eric, and Ilana. Loving brother of Janet and Mike Clancy. Harvey was a Past Master of Shekinah-Fernwood Lodge #246 F &AM. He was a great friend and mentor to all who were lucky to know him. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1:30 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Larry and Robin Miller through Tuesday evening. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Joyce E. Shotz Fund at Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001. A Masonic Service will be held preceding the funeral service.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019