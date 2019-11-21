|
|
CANTY
HATTYE L. (nee Hickman)
Was born on October 21, 1928, in Alton, IL. She was the daughter of Clarence William and Grace Ellen Hickman. She was married to Roy F. Canty, Jr. in September 1976; he preceded her in death in 1990.
Hattye graduated from Alton High School in 1946. Shortly after graduating from High School, she moved to Phila., PA. She began working at the Philadelphia Department of Public Works in the late 1940s, beginning employment at the Social Security Administration in 1958. Hattye worked at the Social Security Administration as a Manager/Analyst until her retirement in 1988. She continued working for several other employers, including Macy's and Chico's, until 2014. Hattye's hobbies included making and collecting ceramics, crocheting, growing exotic plants, cooking and interior design.
Hattye was an active member of The Historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas in Philadelphia, PA since 1948.
On Friday, November 15th, 2019, she received eternal rest and peace at CareOne at Evesham in Marlton, NJ.
She was recently blessed to have celebrated her 91st birthday. In addition to her parents and husband, Roy, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Harriett Watkins, Wilbertine Dickerson and one brother, Maurice Hickman.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her sister Rose M. Pitts in Federal Way, WA, and a son, Roy F. Canty, III in Secaucus, NJ; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends, including Margie Cannon, Suzanne Closson, Paula Hammond, Evelyn Means, Joyce Stewart, and Julia and Robert Williams.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and interred in her church's columbarium at a date to be determined. In place of flowers, please consider a donation to The Historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas: http://www.aecst.org/donations.htm
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019