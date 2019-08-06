Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
HAZEL STARR

HAZEL STARR Notice
STARR
HAZEL
August 5, 2019, of Marlton, NJ. Wife of the late Harold G. Starr. Mother of Kenneth (Terry) Starr, Elaine Starr Nestel and Lynda Starr. Grandmother of Samantha, Ethan, Danielle and Hunter. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Crescent Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Wednesday only. Contributions can be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019
