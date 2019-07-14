|
|
GRIFFIN HEARN
MARY ELLEN (nee McCloskey)
July 9, 2019. Age 93. Pre-deceased by her beloved husbands James H. Griffin (1984) and Robert F. Hearn (2002), and her son James H. Griffin Jr. (1956). Loving mother of Marion Simmons (Gordon), Maureen Griffin, Cecelia Grace (John), Peter Griffin, and Mark Griffin (Leanna). Beloved grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Her Memorial Mass will be on Monday, August 12, at 11 A.M. at SS. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382. Visitation at the Church at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Mothers' Home would be appreciated: mothers home.org/donate; 51 N. MacDade Blvd., Darby, PA 19023
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019