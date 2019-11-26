|
|
FOLEY
HEDWIG "HEDY" (nee Bielesch)
Passed away November 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of John (Margaret), Joseph (Teresa), Betty Patterson (Michael), and Regina McKee (Arthur). Dear grandmom of 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Eleanor. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday 9:00 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19136 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the above mentioned church would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019