CANNON
HELEN A. (nee O'Donnell)
On October 31, 2019, of Erdenheim, formerly of Germantown. Beloved wife of the late James F. Mother of James F. Jr. (Roseanne), Paul (Carol), Mimi Bassetti (Tom), Anne Gallagher (Joseph), Joseph (Stacy) and John. Grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 2. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10AM at St. Genevieve Church 1225 Bethlehem Pike Flourtown, PA 19031.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9-10AM at the church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Congregation of the Mission 500 E. Chelten Ave Phila, PA 19144, St. Joseph Villa (www.stjosephvilla.org) or to Huntington's Disease Society of America (easternpa.hdsa.org).
