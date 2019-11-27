Home

John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
HELEN ANNE (Devine) STREICHER

HELEN ANNE (Devine) STREICHER Notice
STREICHER
HELEN ANNE (nee Devine)
74, of Willow Grove passed on Nov. 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Emil G. Streicher. She is survived by her children Anne Marie Sepanic (Michael), Daniel E. Streicher, and Michelle Pressley (Norlen), her mother Helen Devine (nee Nowack), brothers Joe Devine and Jerry Devine, a sister Dorothy Grow, grandchildren Madelyne Streicher, Audrey Sepanic, and Aaron Pressley, and her long time companion Joe Lindmeier.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday Nov. 29, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Memorial Mass to follow at 10 A.M. at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Interment in St. John Neumann Cem. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (stjude.org)

www.bryersfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 27, 2019
