OAKES
HELEN B.
July 21, 1924 - May 21, 2019
Survived by 3 children, Dennis Oakes, Jeffrey Lewis-Oakes and Peggy Shorr; 8 grand-children, Justin, Alexander and Pierce Lewis-Oakes; Meredith and Emmett Rahn-Oakes; Rebecca, Daniel and Michael Shorr; one great-grandaughter, Madeleine Lewis-Oakes. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years, Earle in 2011 and son, David in 2016. Burial will be private and a Celebration of Life is planned for July 20, 2019.
Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019