Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
HELEN B. OAKES

HELEN B. OAKES Notice
OAKES
HELEN B.
July 21, 1924 - May 21, 2019
Survived by 3 children, Dennis Oakes, Jeffrey Lewis-Oakes and Peggy Shorr; 8 grand-children, Justin, Alexander and Pierce Lewis-Oakes; Meredith and Emmett Rahn-Oakes; Rebecca, Daniel and Michael Shorr; one great-grandaughter, Madeleine Lewis-Oakes. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years, Earle in 2011 and son, David in 2016. Burial will be private and a Celebration of Life is planned for July 20, 2019.

STUARD F.H. - NEWTOWN SQ.
Six Generations - Since 1822

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
