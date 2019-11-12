|
BISHOP
HELEN (nee Osinski)
November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Laura Anne Fitzpatrick and William. Sadly missed by 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sisters Evelyn Perrong and Eleanor Cairns. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Thursday eve. 6 P.M. – 8 P.M. and Friday morning 8 A.M. at TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Mark Church, Bristol PA. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019