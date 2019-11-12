Home

Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Bristol, PA
HELEN (Osinski) BISHOP

HELEN (Osinski) BISHOP Notice
BISHOP
HELEN (nee Osinski)
November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Laura Anne Fitzpatrick and William. Sadly missed by 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sisters Evelyn Perrong and Eleanor Cairns. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Thursday eve. 6 P.M. – 8 P.M. and Friday morning 8 A.M. at TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Mark Church, Bristol PA. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019
