Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
HELEN NOWAK
More Obituaries for HELEN NOWAK
HELEN E. (Sheehan) NOWAK

HELEN E. (Sheehan) NOWAK Notice
NOWAK
HELEN E. (nee Sheehan)
Age 98, on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J., loving mother of Thomas J. (Marilyn), Edward W. (Jeana) and Susan M. Dixon (Ed), beloved grandmom to Heather, Patricia, Melanie, Bryan, Scott, Chrissie, Leslie, Eddie and Katie, special GG to 20 great grandchildren. Pre-deceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday 9:30 to 11 A.M. St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., followed by 11 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to , 3551 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140 would be appreciated.

Arr. by VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME
www.viscontofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019
