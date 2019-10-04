Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN S.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN FRANCINE Formerly Joan Frances S.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN FRANCINE Formerly Joan Frances S. Notice
S. HELEN FRANCINE
CANTWELL SSJ
Formerly Joan Frances, on October 1, 2019, age 87. Daughter of the late Frank and Helen Cantwell. Sister of the late Eleanor Cantwell Blade and Dorothea Cantwell King. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and members of her Congregation The Sister of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to call Monday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cem. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now