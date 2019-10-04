|
S. HELEN FRANCINE
Formerly Joan Frances, on October 1, 2019, age 87. Daughter of the late Frank and Helen Cantwell. Sister of the late Eleanor Cantwell Blade and Dorothea Cantwell King. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and members of her Congregation The Sister of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to call Monday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cem. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
